Orlando Bloom back home after Carnival Row filming is paused

Orlando Bloom has "arrived safely" back in the U.S. after filming on his Amazon series Carnival Row was halted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British actor, who is expecting a baby with fiancee Katy Perry, had been working on season two on location in the Czech Republic when U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would be banning the majority of travellers from mainland Europe from midnight on Friday (13Mar20) to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

As a result, production bosses decided to postpone their shoot on Thursday to allow U.S.-based cast and crewmembers time to race home before the travel ban went into effect, and by Friday night, Bloom was back in America.

He took to his Instagram Story timeline to share an update with fans, thanking them for their concern and making it clear the set shutdown was "a wise precautionary measure" in light of the global health crisis, and not because of any infection cases within the production team.

"I feel very grateful to have arrived safely home to my family," Bloom added, before encouraging followers to maintain personal hygiene practices. "Be safe and wash your hands!"

The actor and his colleagues are expected to self-isolate for several days to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus, even if they are not showing any of the flu-like symptoms associated with the illness.

As of Sunday, at least 62 people had died of the disease in the U.S., while there were more than 3,130 cases of infection confirmed.