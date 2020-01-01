Orlando Bloom broke six-month celibacy for Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom was celibate for six months before meeting his now-fiancee Katy Perry.

In a new interview with Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper, the actor opened up about his sex life and admitted one of his friends had advised him to consider celibacy in order to get his priorities straight.

"(I) wasn't happy. (My friend) Laird (Hamilton) said, 'If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,'" he recalled. "It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, 'Who am I going to meet?' I was suddenly like, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'"

While Orlando was initially going to abstain from sex for just three months, he decided to go for longer after noticing the benefits.

"I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself," the 43-year-old mused. "I know that sounds crazy."

Orlando met Katy, 35, at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016, with the British actor popping the question in February 2019.

Of his other half, with whom he's currently expecting a baby, he smiled: "She's very surprising. She's witty and smart and intelligent. She's charismatic, but she's direct too, and this dynamic was intriguing to me."

The baby will be the first for Katy. Orlando already shares a nine-year-old son named Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.