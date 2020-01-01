Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

Actress Olga Kurylenko has contracted coronavirus.

The 40-year-old, who rose to fame as Bolivian secret agent Camille Montes opposite Daniel Craig's James Bond in 2008 movie Quantum of Solace, revealed the news in an Instagram message posted on Sunday.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now," she wrote alongside a snap of her balcony as seen from a shut window. "Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

Olga's diagnosis comes after she finished shooting her upcoming movie, The Bay of Silence.

She's the latest celebrity to contract Covid-19 - Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are currently in quarantine in Australia with the virus.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die, had been postponed until November from its original April release date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The crisis has seen more than 169,000 cases registered worldwide, resulting in over 6,500 deaths.