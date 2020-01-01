The Batman shut down for two weeks over coronavirus pandemic

Robert Pattinson's The Batman is the latest movie to have production shut down over the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros. producers have temporarily halted filming on the comic book adaptation, directed by Matt Reeves and also starring Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and Jeremy Irons.

According to editors at Deadline, production on the superhero blockbuster was originally being moved from London to Liverpool amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, but movie bosses later decided to pull the plug on filming for two weeks.

"The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

Jeffrey Wright, who plays James Gordon in the DC Comics film, took to Twitter to confirm the news.

"Gotham, out. Back at the earliest. Keep safe until," he wrote, alongside an article from Variety about the shutdown of production.

More than 170,000 people have been affected in 158 countries since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China back in December. Italy, Spain, and some parts of the U.S. have gone into lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, as more than 6,500 people have died.

Another Warner Bros. feature also having filming suspended is the third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, starring Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne.

The fantasy drama, from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, was due to begin production next week in London, but is now on hiatus, while sports biopic King Richard, starring Will Smith as Serena and Venus Williams' father Richard, is also temporarily ceasing filming.

In addition, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's upcoming historical drama The Last Duel has been put on "indefinite hiatus" days before shooting was due to begin in Ireland.

The country is on lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19, with schools, colleges and universities closed, and public gatherings banned.

The Ridley Scott-directed movie, also starring Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, has been filming in France, and it's not yet known when production will recommence.

Sony's comedy The Man from Toronto, featuring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, and Sylvester Stallone's superhero thriller Samaritan have also been put on hold.