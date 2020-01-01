Dwayne Johnson halts production on Red Notice due to coronavirus crisis

Dwayne Johnson has halted production on his new movie Red Notice to allow cast and crew members to put their families first during the coronavirus crisis.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star took to Instagram on Saturday to share video footage of himself addressing his colleagues on the set of the Netflix project and announced that the shoot would be temporarily put on hold for two weeks from Monday.

"I really appreciate all your hard work and your patience during this time, but my number one goal for you guys, and it's our number one goal too, is that we're going to get everyone home to their families," he said. "This (filming) is the kind of stuff that can wait; the most important thing is to take care of our families."

Johnson wrote in the accompanying caption: "Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly. We'll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses."

Sharing a message of confidence amid growing coronavirus concerns, the 47-year-old added, "We're a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs.

"Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let's protect one another. We're all in this - together."

Red Notice, also featuring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is one of many Netflix productions which have been paused amid the global uncertainty, which has prompted studio officials across the film industry to shut down shoots.

The latest wave of projects impacted includes Robert Pattinson's The Batman and Chris Pratt's Jurassic World: Dominion, while TV cameras have also stopped rolling on Empire, Pose, Supernatural, and Power spin-offs Ghost and Raising Kanan.

Production on news shows Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver have been suspended too, along with shoots on The Late Late Show with James Corden and daytime series The Talk.