Daniel Radcliffe's alcohol battle peaked towards end of Harry Potter films

Daniel Radcliffe has described how the "panic" of the Harry Potter films ending made him turn to alcohol.

The British actor played the boy wizard in the movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling's hit novels from 2001 to 2011 and, speaking during a new interview on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, he said that the role turned him into an alcoholic.

"If I went out and if I got drunk, I'd suddenly be aware of there being interest in that because it's not just a drunk guy," he shared. "It's 'Oh, Harry Potter's getting drunk in the bar.' And then as you get very drunk, you become aware that, 'Oh, people are watching more now because now I'm getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more.'"

Daniel also confessed that part of the issue came as a result of increasing fears surrounding the future of his career after the franchise came to an end.

"A lot of drinking that happened towards the end of Potter and for a little bit after it finished, it was panic, a little bit not knowing what to do next - not being comfortable enough in who I was to remain sober," the 30-year-old commented. "You can also just see people go to drugs and drink because it's fun and they're available and it seems like a good idea, and there's nobody around you talking about the consequences or being honest about that."

Daniel, who has been sober since 2010, praised his parents and fellow Harry Potter actors for helping give him perspective during his recovery.