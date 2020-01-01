Kaley Cuoco moves in with husband after almost two years of marriage

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook are finally living together, almost two years after they tied the knot.

The Big Bang Theory star had revealed earlier this year that the big move was going to be happening after construction finished on their Los Angeles house in April. However, it seems work concluded on the build earlier than expected, as Kaley shared a snap of herself and Karl inside the property on her Instagram page on Sunday.

"Home," she captioned the snap. She also took to her Instagram Stories to share several videos from her new house, including the stunning swimming pool, and his and hers chairs at the entrance to their bedroom, as well as a clip of the pair's dogs taking in their new abode by dashing around the sprawling garden.

Equestrian Karl also documented the momentous occasion on his social media pages, sharing a video of Kaley in hysterics while walking up the stairs on his Instagram Stories.

Referencing the coronavirus lockdown, where people have been urged to stay in for the next two weeks to hopefully avoid the further spread of Covid-19, Karl wrote: "I can’t wait to stay in the house for an extended period of time with this!"

Kaley and Karl began dating in late 2016 and got engaged on her 32nd birthday in November 2017, with them marrying in June 2018. She revealed they didn't live together in an interview with E! News last year.

"We are building our dream house... we are eventually going to be under the same roof forever," she said. "We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we are at a lot.

"We are not together every single day, and I think personally, it's important. It works well for us."