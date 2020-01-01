NEWS Hilary Duff has slammed 'millennial a**holes' for ignoring the threat of coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The 32-year-old actress - who has son Luca, seven, and daughter Banks, who was born in October 2018 - has hit out at young people across the US for not doing more to help curb the spread of the virus.



In a video posted on her Instagram Story, Hilary said: "To all you young millennial a**holes that keep going out partying: go home."



The blonde beauty subsequently urged young people to "stop killing old people, please".



Hilary also admitted she was dreading the prospect of having to spend so much time indoors over the coming weeks and months.



The actress - who has more than 14 million followers on Instagram - confessed: "I'm not excited about anything right now."



Hilary issued her plea shortly after Lady Gaga revealed she has decided to self-quarantine and "not hang out with people over 65" amid the coronavirus crisis.



The chart-topping pop star - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - took to Instagram to reveal how she's coping with the global health crisis and to offer some supportive words to her followers.



Gaga, 33, wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it's much safer to not so I don't get them sick in case I have it. I'm hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we'll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God --she said we're gonna be ok. (sic)"