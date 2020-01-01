NEWS Luke Hemsworth felt 'stung' after being overlooked for a role in the 'Star Wars' franchise Newsdesk Share with :







The 38-year-old actor - who is the older brother of Hollywood stars Chris and Liam Hemsworth - auditioned for the titular role in 2018's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', and he was devastated when he was overlooked for the part in favour of Alden Ehrenreich.



Luke shared: "I've definitely auditioned for Solo, Han Solo. I really wanted that. That one really hurt more than others because I wanted it so much.



"You develop a thick skin fairly quickly because more often than not you're getting turned down."



Luke also confessed he didn't enjoy the experience of auditioning for the 'Star Was' movie, describing it as an "alien environment".



He told news.com.au: "The nature of auditions is you never get feedback. They're usually pretty weird. You're just in a chair. It's really hard.



"Confidence is sometimes ... It's bull***t. It's a bravado. You're pretending, you're just trying to get through a performance that doesn't look like you're s***ting yourself.



"Everyone is just sitting there waiting for you to do something cool. You quickly have to develop a thick skin otherwise you fall apart."



Meanwhile, Luke recently revealed he's returned home to Australia because he was worried about school shootings in Los Angeles.



The actor - who has Holly, 11, Ella, 10, Harper, eight, and seven-year-old Alexandre with his wife Samantha - admitted the decision was motivated by the potential dangers facing his brood.



Explaining the decision to return to Australia, Luke shared: "We didn't want the kids to go to high school over there, with machine guns and things. So yeah, it was time to come back!"