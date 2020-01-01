Michael Caine has no idea what Tenet is about

Michael Caine is clueless about the plot of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet as he's yet to see the full script.

The veteran British actor stars alongside John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki in Nolan's latest movie, which follows a secret agent who attempts to prevent World War III using time travel. However, like all Nolan films, specific details are unknown.

When asked about the movie by The Hindu, Caine admitted he didn't know what Tenet meant and had no idea what the film is really about.

"(Nolan) is so secretive he won't let me have the script. All I had was one day's work and he gave me my pages. I did my part and shot only with John David. I haven't heard anything since," he said.

Caine is a frequent Nolan collaborator, with him appearing in all of the British filmmaker's projects ever since Batman Begins in 2005.

"All the films I have made with him have raked in over a billion dollars, so he has to have me in a film even if he has no part for me. In Dunkirk, I was only a voice-over and I got billing in the credit title," the Alfie actor added.

In the interview, he also recalled his first meeting with the Inception helmer - when Nolan turned up at his house with a script and asked him to star in Batman Begins.

"I told him, 'I am too old for Batman. Do you want me to play the butler? What would my dialogue be? 'Would you like another beverage or more custard?'" Caine, who played Batman/Bruce Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, joked. "So, I did the movie and it was one of the greatest things I have done in my life."

Tenet is scheduled to hit cinemas in July.