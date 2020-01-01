Vin Diesel calls Paul Walker's final Furious 7 scene 'best moment in cinematic history'

Vin Diesel considers his final scene with Paul Walker in Furious 7 to be "the best moment in cinematic history".

Walker, who played Brian O'Conner in the action franchise, died in a car crash in 2013 while in the middle of making the 2015 movie.

Production was delayed so the script could be rewritten and filming was eventually completed using his brothers as stand-ins, with Walker's final scene showing him having one last ride with Diesel's Dominic Toretto before the road splits and they go their separate ways.

In an interview with NME, Diesel shared how he didn't want to return to the production after the tragedy but was determined to make sure his friend bowed out of the franchise in a classy way.

"I didn't want anyone to use the tragedy as a story plot," he said. "It was so important to me... It was a very, very tough moment. But there was some solace in the fact that we were able to protect from the natural whim of a producer or anyone to say, 'Well now you're going to go avenge the character,' and use it as a plot and we were able to do something so beautiful and so classy.

"It might be the best moment in cinematic history. Not just in my career but in cinematic history. Men around the world - everyone was able to cry - but men around the planet for the first time in history were able to cry together."

He also recalled how movie executives offered him the opportunity to not return to the film as he was "so broken" by Walker's death.

"I was so reluctant to go back to filming. I just felt like the studio was asking me to go back to a funeral and I was so, so, so, so broken by it," the 52-year-old admitted.

Furious 7 remains the most successful instalment of the franchise, and is currently the ninth highest-grossing movie of all-time.

Diesel had been gearing up to promote Fast & Furious 9 but the release has been pushed back a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.