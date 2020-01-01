TV presenter tests positive for coronavirus after meeting Rita Wilson

An Australian TV presenter has tested positive for coronavirus after meeting Tom Hanks's wife Rita Wilson twice before she entered quarantine.

Hanks and Wilson have been placed in isolation in a hospital in Australia since they were diagnosed with Covid-19 last Thursday.

Network Nine entertainment editor Richard Wilkins announced he had contracted the virus on Monday, having met the singer and actress at the Sydney Opera House, when she performed there on 7 March, and again when she appeared on the Today Extra TV show last week.

Interviewed on the network via the FaceTime video app, as he is in self-isolation at home, Wilkins explained that he had been diagnosed on Sunday.

"I'm surprisingly very well," the 65-year-old said. "You could've knocked me over with a feather last night when I got that call. It took me a couple of minutes to reel from the news that they gave me. But I feel fine. I feel 100 per cent."

Revealing he believed he had caught the disease from Wilson, he added: "We're assuming this is from Rita. It may not be. They've all said it could be anyone, anywhere, anytime, such is the prevalence of this thing. I was having a chat to her and that's probably my best guess as to what happened."

Australian health officials believe Hanks and Wilson caught the virus in the U.S. or in transit before entering Australia, where the Hollywood actor was due to shoot a new Elvis Presley biopic with Baz Luhrmann. Luhrmann has placed himself and his family in quarantine.

Wilkins's reality TV star son Christian, who is currently competing in the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars, took a test for the virus on Monday after staying with his father on 10 March.