Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty and The Witcher halt production amid coronavirus spread

Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty and The Witcher have all halted production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision about Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty was announced on Monday by a BBC spokesperson, who said in a statement: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers (at) Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

"We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

The news came just hours after Deadline reported that The Witcher, which stars Henry Cavill, had become the first major TV show produced in the U.K. to be grounded by the pandemic.

The Netflix fantasy drama is filmed at Arborfield Studios, around 40 miles outside of London, and production crew were reportedly informed of the unscheduled hiatus in an email on Sunday night.

"We have made the decision, effective immediately, to pause production for two weeks during this difficult time… this will allow everyone the time to make informed decisions about how to move forward," a source close to The Witcher production team told Deadline.

"The coronavirus has raised challenging issues for everyone working on set on productions for Netflix. We are very grateful for all the work everyone has done to keep cast and crew safe during this pandemic."

Netflix officials already decided last week to shut down all of their productions in the U.S. and Canada until the Covid-19 pandemic is under control.