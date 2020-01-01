Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba has entered self-quarantine after becoming the latest star to test positive for coronavirus.

The actor joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko among the celebrities taking care not to spread Covid-19.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus," he tweeted on Monday. "Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."

Meanwhile, Hanks and Wilson have left a Queensland, Australia hospital and are now resting at a rented home nearby five days after revealing they had both tested positive for coronavirus, editors at People magazine have confirmed.

The Forrest Gump star announced he and his wife had been diagnosed with the virus last week.

Hanks, 63, is in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Filming for the movie has been suspended following his diagnosis.

Quantum of Solace star Olga revealed she had tested positive for the disease via Instagram on Sunday.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus," she wrote. "I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"