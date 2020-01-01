Vanessa Paradis willing to testify on ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp's behalf at defamation trial

Johnny Depp's former girlfriend, Vanessa Paradis, has joined his ex-fiancee, Winona Ryder, and longtime pal Penelope Cruz in defending the actor against assault allegations.

French star Paradis, who is mum to Depp's kids Lily and Jack, has added her support to the Pirates of the Caribbean star in his defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The actress and singer, who dated Depp for 14 years, has joined Cruz and Ryder in filing a declaration in his Virginia case, insisting Heard's allegations of abuse throughout the couple's 15-month marriage are "false facts".

Insisting she is willing to testify on her ex-boyfriend's behalf in documents obtained by The Blast, Vanessa says: "I have known Johnny Depp for more than 25 years. We've been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years I've known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father."

And she insists Johnny's laidback nature has landed him a great reputation in Hollywood, adding: "On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we've seen."

Heard won a divorce settlement from her ex after accusing him of violent acts throughout their marriage, but she really drew Depp's ire with a 2018 piece she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse".

He is seeking damages in excess of $50 million (£40.8 million).

"I am aware of the allegations which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for more than 4 years now," Paradis wrote. "This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me..."

"These outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have gone on believing these false facts. This is so upsetting as he has helped so many persons in his personal and professional life, with kindness and generosity."