Amy Adams joins Instagram to aid coronavirus kids

Amy Adams has launched an Instagram account to help pal Jennifer Garner aid children impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Batman vs Superman star took to the photosharing site on Monday (16Mar20) to share her first post, a video in which she detailed Save With Stories, the initiative she and Garner have launched.

The project revolves around celebrities reading children's books to raise funds.

"I've decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time," Amy said in the footage before noting bosses at the academic publishing house Scholastic and Save the Children are also involved in the venture.

She added, "My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES - a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children's books. We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength's NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic). THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help!"

The actress encouraged fans to donate and concluded the video by reading The Dinosaur Princess, a story by her daughter Aviana and illustrated by her artist husband Darren Le Gallo.