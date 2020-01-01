NEWS Malika Haqq has given birth to a baby boy Newsdesk Share with :







The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her son Ace Flores, who was born on March 14.



Sharing a picture of his tiny hand on top of hers and ex O.T. Genasis, she captioned it: "Ace Flores 3.14.2020 (sic)"

Malika had previously kept the name of her former beau a secret but eventually spilled that it was O.T. Genasis - real name Odis Flores - at her baby shower last month.



Speaking at the event, Malika said: "Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby]. This is the reason why I didn't want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart. Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me ... I'm incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy. I also realised that sharing my heart with you guys would be equally as emotional. I have nothing against co-ed baby showers, but I will say the reason why I wanted a baby shower full of women was because it's you women that helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent."



Malika had previously insisted she would be keeping the father's identity a secret, but said she would "absolutely" let people know who he is eventually.



The reality star said: "I'm leaving him out of this, just for now. This is all me ... My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date. We're both very happy."