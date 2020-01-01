NEWS Production halted on Camila Cabello's Cinderella movie Newsdesk Share with :







Production has been halted on the live-action Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello, due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak.



Bosses at Sony have pulled the plug on filming the re-imagining of the classic fairytale, which features a star-studded cast including Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, Missy Elliott, Pierce Brosnan, and James Corden.



According to editors at Deadline, the crew were sent home from the project, which is based at Pinewood Studios near London, for two weeks.



Director Kay Cannon is helming the musical blockbuster, which also stars newcomer Nicholas Galitzine and British comedian Romesh Ranganathan, with Corden's company Fulwell 73 producing.



Universal also confirmed it has sent home the crew from Jurassic World: Dominion, which was also filming at Pinewood.



"The Pinewood Group is continuing to follow guidance set out by the government, and the studios remain fully operational," a statement from the studios read.



Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, and the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which are both filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, England, have also halted production as the Covid-19 outbreak escalates, with more than 1,500 reported cases and 55 deaths in the U.K. so far.



"At the moment, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden will remain open and operational. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and will post any updates on our website," the studios said in a statement.