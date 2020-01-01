Cats dominates 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards

Cats has dominated the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, picking up six trophies including Worst Picture.

Tom Hooper's live-action movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical, which starred the likes of Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Judi Dench, was a critical and commercial flop upon its release in December.

And on Monday night, the organisers of the Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, which are designed to send up the worst films of each year, gave out six prizes to the much-ridiculed musical.

In addition to being named Worst Picture, Hooper won the Worst Director category and his script with Lee Hall topped the Worst Screenplay shortlist. In addition, James Corden and Rebel Wilson won the worst supporting categories for their portrayals of Bustopher Jones and Jennyanydots, respectively, and Worst Screen Combo went to "any two half-feline/half-human hairballs".

The only other film to receive multiple wins was Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood, which was named Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property.

Other "winners" included Hilary Duff, who was crowned Worst Actress for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, and John Travolta, who was named Worst Actor for his starring roles in The Fanatic and Trading Paint.

The only positive award of the night, the Razzie Redeemer Award, went to Eddie Murphy, who has been frequently nominated for the awards, for his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name.

The Razzies ceremony was scrapped on Saturday as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic, so the organisers announced the "winners" via a press release on Monday.

The full list of 2020 Razzie 'winners' is:

Worst Picture - Cats

Worst Actor - John Travolta, The Fanatic and Trading Paint

Worst Actress - Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Worst Supporting Actress - Rebel Wilson, Cats

Worst Supporting Actor - James Corden, Cats

Worst Screen Combo - Any two half-feline/half-human hairballs, Cats

Worst Director - Tom Hooper, Cats

Worst Screenplay - Lee Hall and Tom Hooper, Cats

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel - Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property - Rambo: Last Blood

Razzie Redeemer Award - Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name