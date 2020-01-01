Malika Haqq is a first-time mum

Model and reality TV star Malika Haqq is a new mum.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular announced on Instagram on Monday that she had given birth to a son named Ace Flores on Saturday. Little Ace is Haqq's first child with her ex-boyfriend, rapper O.T. Genasis.

"Ace Flores 3.14.2020," she captioned a photo of the baby's hand on his mum and dad's palms.

Malika received a bunch of celebratory messages in the comments, with good friend Khloe Kardashian writing, "My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, we have been waiting for you," her sister Kim posting, "He’s perfect!!!! We can’t wait to meet him! Love you so much!!!" and Kourtney commenting, "Life is beautiful... can’t wait to smell him," with a smiley face emoji.

Kendall Jenner also wrote, "congrats!!! love you," and Kylie Jenner added, "ace!!!!!! i can’t wait to meet him!!"

In addition, Malika also received messages from the likes of Cassie Ventura, Christina Milian, Ashlee Simpson, Tamar Braxton, and Adrienne Bailon.

O.T. Genasis, real name Odis Oliver Flores, shared a close-up picture of his son on Instagram with the caption, "Ace. I love you 03.14.20."

Malika, 37, announced she was pregnant in September.