Olga Kurylenko diagnosed with coronavirus at hospital following ambulance dash

Olga Kurylenko was diagnosed with coronavirus after being rushed to hospital by ambulance when her temperature reached 39 degrees Celsius.

The Bond girl announced she was suffering from the Covid-19 virus in an Instagram post on Sunday, and returned to the social media site on Monday to thank people for their kind messages and to reveal more details about her diagnosis.

Sharing a picture of sunflowers, Olga wrote in the caption: "Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes, I'm overwhelmed with everyone's kindness. I wanted to take this opportunity to answer the most common questions that I've been asked regarding Coronavirus."

Answering where she got tested, the Quantum of Solace star stated: "In the hospital when an ambulance took me there, after I called because my fever was over 39."

After Olga was tested via a swab in her throat, she was then was urged to go home because "hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life".

"I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance," she added.

As for where she contracted the virus, Olga insisted it's "impossible to know".

"It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It's on surfaces!" the 40-year-old explained.

Olga is one of a string of celebrities to be diagnosed with the virus, including Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba.