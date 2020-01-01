Production on The Matrix 4 and Uncharted shut down over coronavirus pandemic

The Matrix 4 and Uncharted are the latest movies to be affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Director Lana Wachowski had begun work on the fourth instalment in the sci-fi franchise back in February, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles for the highly-anticipated project.

But in the time since production moved from San Francisco to Berlin, where Wachowski was preparing to shoot this week, U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced strict travel restrictions from most European countries to America, prompting Warner Bros. bosses to make the decision to halt filming indefinitely.

It is unknown when production on the film, which also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris, will restart, and if the planned release date of 2021 will be impacted.

More than 186,000 people have been infected, with at least 7,471 deaths, since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China back in December.

Several European countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, have temporarily closed their borders and put residents into lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

Also affected is Uncharted, Sony's big-screen adaptation of the PlayStation video game franchise, which has been put on hold for six weeks.

The project, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, was in the pre-production phase. And any changes to the filming schedule may delay Holland's upcoming third Spider-Man movie, which was due to begin shooting this summer.

Director Travis Knight exited Uncharted earlier this year over concerns that it would have to be completed quickly in order to release Holland for his duties as the web-slinging superhero at Marvel.

Ruben Fleischer eventually took over as director, but the release date was postponed by three months to March 2021.