Lena Dunham shares self-isolation tips for 'single cuties'

Lena Dunham has taken to social media to share a list of recommendations of ways single people can occupy their time if they're in self-isolation, quarantine, or practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her latest Instagram post, the Girls actress detailed some of her favourite activities to do alone in the house, including calling friends on FaceTime, reading books, painting or drawing, and keeping a diary.

Dedicating the message to "single cuties" in self-quarantine, she wrote: "Hello my stir-crazy friends. I know a lot of you who are social distancing and starting to feel like your walls are closing in on you. And I'm getting a whole lot of 'I'm bored' texts.

"Boredom is something I rarely, if ever, experience because I enjoy my own company, probably much too much...so I thought I'd share my list of ideal isolation activities. If you try any, will you let me know how it goes? Wishing you all health, safety and (peace) of mind."

Also included on Lena's list was organising your "to watch" list, reflecting on your "actual desires", using up products and "stuff that's past its prime", and learning a dance.

The 33-year-old's advice comes as health officials urge people to practice social distancing in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, which has so far seen more than 188,000 cases registered worldwide since it began in December, resulting in over 7,500 deaths globally.