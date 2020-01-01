Reese Witherspoon unimpressed with judgment from others in 'tender-footed new times'

Reese Witherspoon has urged people not to judge those who come forward with a #MeToo story, insisting "we're all tender-footed in these new times".

The Legally Blonde actress hit headlines back in 2017 when she revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a director at the age of 16.

Reese's story came amid the emergence of the #MeToo movement, when women from around the world revealed their tales of sexual harassment, assault or rape, and she remains grateful that she was finally given the opportunity to open up about her experiences.

"Bad things happened to me. I was assaulted, harassed. It wasn't isolated," she told Vanity Fair magazine. "You tell your story in your own time when you're ready.

"There wasn't a public reckoning 25 years ago when this stuff happened to me. There wasn't a forum to speak about it either. Social media has created a new way for people to express themselves that I didn't have. That's the great strength in power and numbers."

However, the 43-year-old's not a fan of the way some women, herself included, are judged when they share their stories, adding: "I think we have a lot of judgment and that's unfortunate because we're all tender-footed in these new times. We're trying to find our identity."

When it comes to how Reese made a name for herself in Hollywood, the mother-of-three added she "always had a thing about exploiting sexuality", and therefore turned down numerous requests to pose for men's magazines because "that's not how I wanted to be viewed. That's not how I see myself."

Instead, Reese decided she would become known for her humour, explaining: "I always just wanted to be funny, you know? And you can't be rendered obsolete if you just keep being funny. Guess what gets rendered obsolete? Your boobs go south, your face goes south, your a*s goes south, but you can always be funny."