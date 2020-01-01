Mia Farrow and Don Cheadle slam President Trump for calling Covid-19 a 'Chinese virus'

Mia Farrow and Don Cheadle are among the stars slamming U.S. President Donald Trump for referring to coronavirus as the "Chinese virus" in a new tweet about the pandemic.

After declaring the outbreak of Covid-19 a national emergency on Friday, Trump took to Twitter days later to share an update on how the U.S. government was dealing with the situation, with his post sparking outrage online.

"The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!" he wrote, seemingly referring to the city of Wuhan in China, where the outbreak began in December.

After sharing the post, Hollywood celebrities, as well as other high-profile names, took to the comments to slam the businessman-turned-politician for his "racist" post, with Reckless star Mia among the first to call out the American leader.

"Its called the Coronavirus and it's now as American as apple pie so stop racist comments," she penned.

Meanwhile, Don added: "Chinese virus, huh? wow. still. aren't you feeling like you're in over your head yet? no?"

American Son star Steven Pasquale wrote, "Racist morherf**ker (sic). Choke tonight will ya," while Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt said: "Is it also the Chinese iPhone? Chinese TVs? Chinese bike? Chinese MAGA hat?

"How about you "powerfully" support the American people by NOT KILLING THEM AND GET THEM THEIR F**KING TESTS YOU RACIST ****!"

Trump has not yet responded to the controversy.