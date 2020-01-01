Mel Brooks and son issue social distancing public service announcement

Mel Brooks and his son have issued a public service announcement to demonstrate how staying away from the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic can save a "whole generation of comedic legends".

The duo has shared the video on social media, with author and actor Max Brooks addressing viewers while standing outside a window at his 93-year-old dad's home, as the Blazing Saddles star appears on the other side.

"If I get the coronavirus, I'll probably be OK," Max, 47, explains.

Motioning to his funnyman father, he continues, "But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before you know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends.

"When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect, and so should you."

Max goes on to outline the actions those who are relatively young and healthy can take to avoid accidentally spreading the illness to older people and anyone with pre-existing conditions, who are more vulnerable to infection.

"Avoid crowds, wash your hands, keep six feet away from people, and if you have the option to stay home, just stay home," Max said. "Do your part, don't be a spreader."

Ironically, Max is the author behind 2003 book The Zombie Survival Guide and its 2006 sequel, World War Z, a fictional tale about how the human race battles for survival amid the zombie apocalypse. The latter was adapted into a movie starring Brad Pitt in 2013.

Max and Mel Brooks aren't the only celebrities looking out for older generations - pop star Ariana Grande and rockers Aerosmith have also encouraged social media followers to heed the advice of medical experts at the World Health Organization to self-isolate where possible to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has led to more than 7,500 deaths worldwide, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases of infection.

Those who have tested positive for coronavirus include actors Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju.