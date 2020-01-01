Idris Elba's wife 'nervous' after undergoing coronavirus test

Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Dhowre, is "worried" and "nervous" after finally undergoing a coronavirus test following the actor's diagnosis.

The Avengers: Infinity War star took to social media on Monday (16Mar20) to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had entered self-quarantine, alongside model Sabrina, who also appeared in the video message.

She subsequently took to her own Instagram page to explain she had joined her husband in isolation because she assumed she had also contracted the virus, even though neither of them had shown any of the flu-like symptoms.

On Tuesday, Elba went live on Twitter to thank fans for their messages of support, and revealed Sabrina was a little anxious after managing to find a doctor to give her a test, which has been in short supply.

"Sabrina is doing good, she finally today managed to get a test," the Brit told his followers. "Generally she's fine. Nervous, of course. Worried."

The actor then addressed the criticism Sabrina had received for failing to keep her distance from Elba after he was diagnosed with the highly-contagious coronavirus: "Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side," he said.

Defending his woman, Elba continued, "As much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did. She wanted to.

"I love her even more for it and I would do the same thing for her. Love is all you get, and who am I to turn down my wife's support? As much as I want her to be safe, we calculated that risk and decided to be together."

"I love Sabrina for standing by me and being in that (announcement) video, it was the most important moment for me."

Meanwhile, Elba has continued to receive well wishes from his famous friends and fans, including his The Wire castmates Wendell Pierce and Andre Royo.

"The entire cast of 'The Wire' wishes our brother @IdrisElba to get well soon as he fights this virus. Take care and best of health," Pierce tweeted, while Royo posted, "You will be fine and stronger than ever. Love to you and wifey and the fam (sic)!!"

And The Wire creator David Simon added, "Hunker down and get well, Dris. Fine messaging for the rest of us."

Elba isn't the only celebrity to fall victim to COVID-19 - Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju, and top music producer Andrew Watt have also tested positive for the illness in recent days.