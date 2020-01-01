Vanessa Hudgens apologises for 'heartless' coronavirus comments

Vanessa Hudgens has backtracked on controversial comments she made about the coronavirus pandemic on social media.

The High School Musical star took to Instagram Live on Monday and insisted it is "inevitable" people are going to die as the Covid-19 virus rages on.

"It's a virus, I get it. Like, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but, like, inevitable?" she commented, before complaining about the possibility of social distancing extending in the U.S until July. "Um, yeah, 'til July sounds like a bunch of bulls**t. I'm sorry."

Accordingly, Vanessa's "heartless" words prompted an online backlash from fans and critics alike, and on Tuesday, she posted a new video to her Instagram account, claiming her comments were "taken out of context".

"It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time. And I am at home and in lockdown," the 31-year-old added. "And that's what I hope you guys are doing, too, in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y'all."

Vanessa also posted an apology on Twitter.

"I realise my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now," she wrote, adding that the overwhelming response had been a "huge" wake-up call for her. "I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

To date, there has been 199,000 coronavirus cases reported around the world, and over 7,990 deaths.