Beverley Mitchell pregnant

Actress Beverley Mitchell is pregnant with her third child, almost two years after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The 7th Heaven star shared the news on Instagram on St. Patrick's Day, revealing she and her husband, Michael Cameron, were feeling very lucky.

"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!!" she said as part of a paid advertisement for pregnancy kit Clearblue.

Holding up her positive stick in a photo, Mitchell, 39, added: "We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! So happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are in fact PREGNANT!

"The road hasn't always been easy but it is so worth it! It has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky (sic)!

"Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few (test) sticks because I couldn't honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT."

Mitchell, who is already a mum to son Hutton and daughter Kenzie, lost twins in 2018.

A "rainbow baby" is the term used for a child born after the loss of an infant from natural causes.