Amanda Bynes expecting first child

Actress Amanda Bynes is reportedly pregnant.



The Hairspray star's fiance, Paul Michael, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to post a selfie of the pair and an image of an ultrasound scan. He added in the caption: "Baby in the making."



Bynes, who was spotted visiting a gynaecologist earlier in the day, posted the same sonogram and wrote: "Baby on board."



However, both posts were later deleted.



Regarding the 33-year-old's reported pregnancy, her attorney, David A. Esquibias, told E! News in a statement that he requested the ultrasound images be removed from social media.



"When I saw the Instagram posts I immediately launched an investigation into their origin," he commented. "Since then, I have been successful in causing these posts to be removed. I ask the media and the public to afford Amanda privacy during these difficult times."



Bynes and Michael reportedly split earlier this month, but the Easy A actress posted a photo of him on Instagram on 9 March, calling him, "My love", suggesting they had reconciled.



The drama came days after a conservatorship meeting with a judge, during which Bynes was reportedly ordered to seek psychiatric care, and agreed to enter a mental health treatment facility. She then refused to check-in.



Bynes has been struggling with mental health issues for years, with a series of legal problems forcing her into a conservatorship with her parents.