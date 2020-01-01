Black Widow release postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Marvel bosses have indefinitely postponed the release of Black Widow due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The hotly-anticipated standalone superhero movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh and David Harbour, was due to be released on 1 May, but now has been pulled from the upcoming calendar by executives at Marvel Studios and Disney.

Many movie multiplexes across the U.S. have closed since the outbreak hit the country, with thousands of residents in cities including New York and Los Angeles going into self-isolation to avoid spreading the virus.

The events of Black Widow take place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and follow Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff, a highly trained former-KGB assassin, who must confront the demons of her past to take down an evil new villain, the Taskmaster.

Dev Patel's The Personal History of David Copperfield has also been pulled from schedules, along with The Woman in the Window, starring Amy Adams.

Producers at Disney have already been forced to delay the release of Niki Caro's live-action Mulan, as well as The New Mutants and Antlers.

It's not yet known how delaying Black Widow will affect the release of other Marvel movies, with The Eternals set to hit cinemas in November.

Multiple studios have pulled movies in wake of the coronavirus crisis, including Fast & Furious 9, No Time to Die, and A Quiet Place II.

More than 199,000 people have been infected with Covid-19, with almost 8,000 deaths, since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China back in December.

Italy, Spain, Iran, and the U.S. are some of the worst affected countries outside of China.