Eiza Gonzalez heartbroken after losing out on Catwoman role

Eiza Gonzalez still hasn't recovered from losing out on the chance to play Catwoman in Matt Reeves' upcoming blockbuster The Batman.

The Baby Driver star was told to audition for Selina Kyle and her feline alter ago by the director himself, but was left heartbroken when Zoe Kravitz was cast instead.

Eiza told The Hollywood Reporter she became so obsessed that she imagined herself as Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman in the comic book adaptation, and was "living and breathing" the role after getting down to the final stages of the audition process.

"It's impossible not to do that, especially when you get so far down the line," the 30-year-old confessed. "It's part of why you're so far down the line - because you're living and dreaming the character.

"For my prep for every role, I'm kind of a weirdo, especially when I'm already at the camera test stage or really deep into it. I will live and breathe the character; I'm more traditional in that sense. It is heartbreaking; it is always hard. You have to envision yourself in the role in order to see the role. You can't have one foot in and one foot out."

But the Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw star is experienced enough to know that when one door closes in Hollywood, another one opens, and she's remaining positive that the experience will lead to another opportunity in the future.

"It's always heartbreaking, but what I've learned with time, those relationships that you curate and the people that you meet don't go away," she shared. "The beauty of our industry is it's never ending; it's always evolving and transforming. I'm just lucky and grateful that I've had the chance to meet incredible directors and be part of incredible projects."