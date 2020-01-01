Chrissy Teigen asks fans not to attack Vanessa Hudgens over her 'dumb comment'

Chrissy Teigen is keen for people to move on from the "dumb comment" Vanessa Hudgens made about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Knight Before Christmas star hit headlines on Monday when she stated in an Instagram video that it was "inevitable" people would die as a result of the global spread of Covid-19. Vanessa later returned to the social media platform to apologise for the remark, which she said was "taken out of context".

In light of the backlash, Chrissy has now urged people not to hold the comment against the actress.

"Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid s**t. & so are you. and they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they're good. it's ok (sic)," she tweeted. "And at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f**kin moment. but u don't have ruin their lives.

"This isn't about me this time. but it will be one day, or it'll be you. but yeah today it's Vanessa lol. And no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. but you are damn well trying your best. just stop."

Following her Instagram apology, Vanessa also shared a more formal apology on her Twitter page.

"I realise my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake-up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever," the 31-year-old wrote.

Coronavirus continues to sweep the globe, with 199,000 cases reported and over 7,990 deaths to date.