Vin Diesel: 'Steven Spielberg wants me to direct more movies'

Steven Spielberg has encouraged Vin Diesel to do more directing.



The 52-year-old is best known for his acting roles in blockbuster action films such as The Chronicles of Riddick, xXx, and the Fast & Furious franchise, but Diesel is keen to make the move to behind the camera once again.



The actor has only directed one feature-length film, the 1997 drama Strays, which he wrote, directed and starred in, as well as a short called Multi-Facial, and an episode of the Amazon Prime comedy series, The Ropes.



However, Spielberg, who worked with Diesel on Oscar-winning historical epic Saving Private Ryan back in 1998, recently made him realise he hasn't done enough directing.



"I saw him recently, and he had said to me, 'When I wrote the role for you in Saving Private Ryan, I was obviously employing the actor, but I was also secretly championing the director in you, and you have not directed enough. That is a crime of cinema and you must get back in the directing chair,'" he told The National. "I haven't directed enough."



Diesel also revealed that it was his work on the 1995 short film Multi-Facial, which he wrote, directed, produced and starred in, which caught the attention of Spielberg and helped him land the role of Private Adrian Caparzo in the 1998 war drama, which also starred Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Edward Burns, and Giovanni Ribisi. It went on to win five Oscars, with Spielberg scooping the Best Director honour for the second time.