Jamie Foxx to direct When We Pray

Jamie Foxx has signed up to direct the drama When We Pray.



The Oscar-winning actor made his feature film directorial debut with the upcoming sports comedy-drama All-Star Weekend and has already lined up his next directing gig with When We Pray, which he also co-wrote with Donald Ray 'Speedy' Caldwell.



According to Deadline, the film follows two brothers who become pastors at different churches in the same community. One brother develops his church into a modern, high-tech congregation that uses digital devices and cash machines, while the other takes a humbler path but soon finds his church in decline and in need of financial help.



The deal was negotiated by Philippe Diaz, founder and chairman of Cinema Libre Studio, as well as president of the Hong Kong-based Fight to Fame Films committee, which are both producing the project.



"It's a great honour to work with such a talented and passionate man as Jamie Foxx and I'm pleased to have our new, Fight to Fame partners onboard which will give Jamie the total freedom to make this film which is close to his heart, thus launching this new unique collaboration," said Diaz in a statement.



"Jamie Foxx is a Hollywood superstar - but audiences around the world love him as well. Our strong relationships in China and other Asian countries will ensure that When We Pray will be enthusiastically received by Asian moviegoers," added Carrie Wang, chairman of Fight to Fame.



Production will begin on the project sometime before the end of the year.



Foxx was recently seen playing wrongly convicted Death Row inmate Walter McMillian opposite Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy, for which he earned a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He will next be heard voicing the lead character in Disney/Pixar's upcoming animation Soul.