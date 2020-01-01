Lynda Carter pays tribute to Wonder Woman co-star Lyle Waggoner

Lynda Carter has paid tribute to her former Wonder Woman co-star Lyle Waggoner in a touching post.

The 84-year-old passed away on Tuesday morning after battling an undisclosed illness.

Accordingly, Carter later took to Instagram to share a black-and-white snap of herself with Waggoner, who played Colonel Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman from 1975 until 1979.

"Lyle Waggoner was a memorable colleague and co-star, but he was also a friend," she began. "His kindness meant the world to me when I was very young and just starting my career. Lyle and I last spoke in 2018 and I'm so glad we had the chance to catch up. We talked about how lucky we both were to be surrounded by such wonderful family and friends. I will miss you, Lyle."

As well as starring in Wonder Woman, Waggoner was most well-known for appearing in variety series The Carol Burnett Show, with leading lady Burnett paying tribute in a statement.

"He was funny, kind and multi-talented. But even more than that, a loving friend," she praised. "I will miss him."