NEWS Chrissy Teigen slams Ivanka Trump over coronavirus isolation post Newsdesk Share with :







Chrissy Teigen has taken aim at Ivanka Trump over a social media post about the coronavirus crisis.



In a bid to limit the spread of the virus, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter tweeted a photo of herself and her children under a teepee indoors, following advice from World Health Organization (WHO) officials urging people to stay indoors and practice social distancing.



She captioned the snap: "Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out! Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & 'pack' sandwiches, salads (S'mores optional).



"A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal! Share your ideas & use the hashtag TogetherApart."



However, with the U.S. facing a shortage of Covid-19 testing kits, despite Vice President Mike Pence promising 1.5 million would be made available, Chrissy was less than impressed with Ivanka's post.



Retweeting the image, she added: "After we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests."

The star also shared a series of emojis with tongues sticking out, and quipped, "also that's a clothing rack but yeah America only understands 'taped together brooms'."



The posts come after Chrissy attacked President Trump's wife, Melania, for her lack of commentary about the health crisis, after the First Lady shared details of a tennis pavilion she had created at the White House.



"Has Melania even thought about doing something with her be best s**t during these times?" Chrissy penned, referring to the Be Best initiative America's First Lady launched at the start of her husband's tenure. "I see regular a*s awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the f**k a tennis gazebo is (sic)."