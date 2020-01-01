NEWS Olga Kurylenko no longer has a fever after catching coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The 40-year-old actress - who is best known for starring in 'Quantum of Solace' in 2008 - announced she had tested positive for the virus two days ago and has now revealed she's "feeling better" and she doesn't have a temperature anymore.



Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday (18.03.20), she wrote alongside a photograph of her wearing a surgical mask: "Hello everyone!



"I'm feeling better today. My fever is gone!



"I hear people can't figure out where I currently am. I'm in London!



"How do I know it's coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive.



"What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE!



"I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain.



"However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what I'm taking:

"Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid and pantothenate, is vital to living a healthy life. Like all B complex vitamins, B5 helps the body convert food into energy.



"Vitamin E - is a fat-soluble, essential nutrient with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps support the immune system, cell function, and skin health. It's an antioxidant, making it effective at combating the effects of free radicals produced by the metabolism of food and toxins in the environment.



"Vitamin C - goes without saying I hope!



"Curcumin (or Turmeric) - anti- inflammatory, antioxidant.



"Zinc - helps immune system fight bacteria and viruses.



I also take colloidal silver but please be careful taking it as some websites have warnings about it as not everyone can take it. Please check if you can take it or you might have health complications.



"I also take Cell Food but again please check websites online about it as certain people aren't recommended to take it!



"Good luck everyone! (sic)"



The brunette beauty had been battling the virus at home after doctors in London told her to go into isolation to prevent her from spreading the illness.



She wrote at the time: "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! (sic)"