Amanda Bynes is receiving 'mental health' treatment

The 33-year actress set tongues wagging earlier this week when she implied on Instagram that she was pregnant with her first child - before later deleting the post - and her lawyer has now asked fans not to "speculate" on her personal life while she focuses on "getting better".



Amanda's lawyer David Esquibias told PEOPLE: "Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."



The former Nickelodeon star sparked speculation that she was with child on Tuesday (17.03.20) when she uploaded an ultrasound photo bearing her name and yesterday's date on it, on her social networking sites.



She captioned the image: "Baby on board!"



Her on/off boyfriend, Paul Michael, also shared a slideshow of pictures on his Instagram account, including a selfie of himself and Amanda and also a similar ultrasound photo with the 'She's the Man' star's name on it.



He captioned the post, which has been removed: "Baby in the making."



Amanda recently got engaged to Paul following a whirlwind romance - but they won't be able to tie the knot anytime soon, as Amanda's mother Lynn is her conservator and she doesn't approve of their engagement.



The couple - who first met around two months ago - got engaged on Valentine's Day, and they shared their happy news on Instagram.



Amanda posted an image of her sparkling diamond ring on the photo-sharing platform and captioned it: "Engaged to tha love of my life. (sic)"



However, Amanda - who has struggled with substance abuse in the past - cannot legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn.



Explaining how the process works, Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, recently said: "As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry. If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.'"



The actress - who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in June 2019 - is believed to be currently residing in a sober living house.