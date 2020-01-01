Princess Beatrice rethinking wedding plans amid coronavirus chaos

British royal Princess Beatrice has changed her wedding plans to fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple was scheduled to exchange vows in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace, London on 29 May (20), and then celebrate at a Buckingham Palace reception, but the health crisis has forced the princess and her beau to rethink everything.

A statement from Buckingham Palace suggests the wedding might be scaled back, while the grand reception has been scrapped.

It reads: "They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.

"The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.'

The news comes a day after it was announced the Queen had cancelled a string of events and will be leaving Buckingham Palace to start her Easter break at Windsor Castle a week early.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have addressed the coronavirus chaos in a post on their Instagram account, calling for "empathy" and "kindness" as the world goes into lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

"These are uncertain times," their statement reads. "And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring.

"This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally."

Harry and his wife, who are on lockdown at their home in Canada, add: "How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."