Lana Condor attacks Donald Trump over 'Chinese virus' comments

Asian-American actress Lana Condor has blasted U.S. leader Donald Trump after he refused to back down from calling the COVID-19 pandemic the "Chinese virus" during a White House press conference on Wednesday (18Mar20).



The President was challenged on his choice of words by media representatives, who pointed out many Asians have been attacked over the health crisis, but Trump insisted his phrase was correct as the virus began in China.



The 22-year-old To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star was livid and urged the American commander-in-chief to choose his words more carefully.



"You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community," she wrote on Instagram. "You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself.



"You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we’ve yet to see you do. You need to take notes on Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who is ACTUALLY leading - by donating tests and millions of masks to America, bc (because) you haven’t. Please. Be better. So we aren’t afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia."



Lana captioned the note she posted: "Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. To my followers - be safe. I love you."



The young actress isn't the only celebrity slamming Trump's references to the "Chinese virus" at media events and in tweets - Mia Farrow and Don Cheadle have also attacked him over his choice of words.