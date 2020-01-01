Tori Spelling apologises after photo of dressed-up daughter sparks racism accusations

Tori Spelling has apologised after followers criticised her for sharing a "racist" picture of her daughter Hattie dressed up as a character called "McQuisha".

The BH90210 star had initially posted the snap on her Instagram Stories, with the image showing the eight-year-old with a bandana on her head and Cheetos crisps held onto her fingers with rubber bands.

"Days kept inside we have to get creative... Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!" Tori wrote alongside the post, as she explained what she and her family were doing to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the picture quickly attracted backlash from many of her 1.5 million followers, who accused her of racism.

"Racism takes no days off even during a pandemic @torispelling why did you think this was ok ?!?!?! Let me guess 'ignorance and you're so, so sorry,'" one person wrote, while another added, "You're a racist who tried to be comedic in THIS time ESPECIALLY! How Ironic is it that you associated a bandana, long nails and an urban to be a dress up game with you daughter children are TAUGHT to be RACIST AND INSENSITIVE TO CULTURAL MISAPPROPRIATION!!!!"

Following the response, Tori returned to her Instagram page on Wednesday to apologise.

"I posted a story the other day that upset many of you. I'm truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL," she wrote. "Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with 'Mc' bc (because) her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the over the top fun and amazing character from Martin. She is innocent and didn't mean anything by it.

"I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I'm truly sorry."