Tom Hanks' sister says the star is 'not great, but still OK' after coronavirus

Tom Hanks' sister has said the star is "not great, but still OK" after he and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus.



Sandra Hanks Benoiton has been in touch with her sibling, who is self-isolating from a rental home in Australia with his significant other, and said he is "an actor, not a god".



She explained: "I have communicated with my brother. He's not great, but still okay. [Am I] shocked? No. He's an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good."



Sandra lives in Italy, which has been badly affected by the virus, with nearly 3,000 dead in the country as a result, and she is currently on lockdown.



She told DailyMail.com: "I'm in Pordenone province, about an hour north of Venice.



"The lockdown is until April 3 ... so far. We'll see what happens next."



Tom, 63, took to social media earlier this week to update his fans on his and Rita's condition, admitting the "symptoms are much the same" after they tested positive for coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.

The 'Saving Mr. Banks' actor joked about losing six "straight hands of Gin Rummy".



He wrote: "Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same.



"No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.



"Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick.



"I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx (sic)"

A spokesperson for the couple recently confirmed they have left the Queensland hospital in which they were being treated and are now quarantining themselves from home.



Just one week ago Tom announced the couple had been diagnosed with coronavirus, after suffering "body aches, chills and slight fevers".



A couple of days later, he took to social media to reveal he was taking things "one-day-at-a-time".



He wrote: "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.



"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.



"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx (sic)"