Vin Diesel's Bloodshot getting early digital release

Vin Diesel's new movie Bloodshot will be made available for digital purchase next week after the coronavirus cut short its theatrical run.

Bosses at Sony Pictures announced that they would be releasing the comic book adaptation on digital early due to the global pandemic, which led to the widespread closure of movie theatres around the world just days after Bloodshot was released in cinemas on Friday.

Bloodshot will now be available to purchase on 24 March for $19.99 (£17.30), which will help the studio recoup some of its losses following an expensive marketing campaign and a lacklustre opening weekend, during which it took only $24 million (£20.7 million) against a $45 million (£38.9 million) budget.

"Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing," Sony chief Tom Rothman said in a statement on Wednesday. "This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium.

"Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that - like other businesses hit hard by the virus - movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them."

In the movie, Diesel plays Ray Garrison, a former Marine who is assassinated and then brought back to life as a biotech killing machine by a team of scientists who want to use him as a weapon.

The news comes after it was announced Universal Pictures' upcoming animated sequel Trolls World Tour will be released on home entertainment and cinemas on 10 April.

The studio is also going to make films which were already released in cinemas, such as horrors The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and period drama Emma, available to rent on-demand from Friday.