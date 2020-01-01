NEWS Geena Davis: 'Winning an Oscar didn't change my career' Newsdesk Share with :







Geena Davis thought her career would change for the better once she won an Oscar, but it made little difference.



The 64-year-old actress took home a golden statuette for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Accidental Tourist back in 1989, and while she thought the victory might lead to some bigger roles, she was left disappointed when the win changed very little about her career.



"Winning the Oscar... makes you feel incredible and appreciated," she told People magazine. "But I don't know that it changes your career. I really don't know if anybody hired me because of the Oscar after that."



Over the course of her career, Geena has had some groundbreaking roles, such as starring opposite Susan Sarandon in Thelma & Louise. It had been said that the female-led movie would change the landscape of Hollywood, but the screen star failed to notice any difference after the film's release in 1991.



"When Thelma & Louise came out and we saw the reaction to that movie, it was mind-blowing what a nerve it struck," she said. "And all the press said, 'This changes everything! Now we're going to see so many movies with women.'



"My very next movie was A League of Their Own, where they said the same thing: 'A giant hit with women playing sports - we're going to see so many more female sports movies,' and none of that happened. And I kept waiting for it to happen. Some other movie would come along and do really well: First Wives Club did really well, and I thought, 'Okay, well, now...' And the numbers have never moved. And in fact, the ratio of male to female characters on screen in films has been exactly the same since 1946."