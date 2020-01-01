Lin-Manuel Miranda homeschooling his children during coronavirus quarantine

Lin-Manuel Miranda is "learning to teach math" to his children while they are spending time at home due to the coronavirus quarantine.

The Hamilton star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition on Wednesday night from his own home, and spoke about how he and wife Vanessa are maintaining a sense of normalcy for their sons Sebastian, five, and Fransisco, two.

"Everything is cool. We are doing the cool thing to do which is self-quarantining, which means we are at home with our two kids," he explained. "We have a kindergartener and a two-year-old, so we're learning how to homeschool."

When host Fallon asked Miranda if he was getting any work done, the Tony Award winner answered with an emphatic "no".

"I'm not getting work done, I'm learning how to teach math," the 40-year-old laughed.

Miranda added that he's also been turning to Internet resources, such as online doodling classes, to keep his children entertained.

Elsewhere in the chat, the Broadway star expressed his desire for the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to schools across the world closing in a bid to keep the virus from spreading further, to be over by June so everyone can experience the In the Heights movie.

"I hope we're all done with this by the end of June so that we can watch that movie at the end of June and remember what it's like to be together," he smiled.