Kylie Jenner's pregnancy 'prepared' her for coronavirus quarantine

Kylie Jenner is well prepared for self-isolation because she stayed at home for months while pregnant with her daughter Stormi.

The 22-year-old reality star welcomed daughter Stormi into the world in February 2018, after months of rumours that she was expecting. During the nine months beforehand, Kylie avoided being photographed and barely left her house, and she believes that experience has left her more prepared for self-isolation than others.

"Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine," she wrote on her Instagram page. "I'm on day 8. My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months."

Kylie's comment came after her sister Kim Kardashian admitted she was missing her make-up mogul sibling and her other sisters during the lockdown.

"I was organising my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of herself and Kylie. "It's hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else's. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart."

Residents in many cities around the globe have been instructed to self-quarantine in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.