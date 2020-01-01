NEWS Paul Schrader blasts producers for shutting down movie due to coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Paul Schrader has blasted producers for shutting down filming on The Card Counter after an actor was diagnosed with coronavirus.



The director, who wrote Martin Scorsese's films Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, took to Facebook to complain about the situation, and revealed that production had been stopped five days before it was due to finish "because an LA day player had the coronavirus".



"Myself, I would have shot through hellfire rain to complete the film. I'm old and asthmatic, what better way to die than on the job?" he wrote in a brief post on the social media site.



And when asked by one follower about the safety of the cast and crew on the set of the film in Biloxi, Mississippi, Schrader simply replied: "It's a good death."



The crime drama is being produced by LB Entertainment, in association with HanWay Films, and distributed by Front Row Filmed Entertainment.



In addition to directing, the 73-year-old wrote the script for The Card Counter, which stars Oscar Isaac as a professional gambler called William Tell, who takes a young man, played by Tye Sheridan, under his wing to help him get revenge against a mutual enemy on the casino circuit.



Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish are also starring in the movie, and it's understood that the actor who tested positive is not one of the main cast members.



Schrader's film is not the only Hollywood production to be affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. Production on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley movie was halted after its star Tom Hanks, as well as his wife Rita Wilson, contracted the virus, while filming on Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was postponed as director Destin Daniel Cretton tested for it, although his results came back negative.