Final Destination producers tease details about new movie

The producers of the Final Destination horror franchise have indicated the next instalment will be set in the world of first responders.



Final Destination, starring Devon Sawa and Ali Larter, which followed people who cheat death only for it to catch up with them in different, inventive ways, was a huge box office hit when it was released in 2000, spawning four sequels in 2003, 2006, 2009, and 2011.



In January 2019, it was reported that Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, who wrote the screenplays for four Saw films together, were working on a new Final Destination, and Jeffrey Reddick, the creator of the franchise, and Craig Perry, the producer, have now teased more details about the project.



"We're toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen, and police. These people deal with death on the front lines every day and make choices that can cause people to live or die," Perry told Digital Spy in an interview to mark the 20th anniversary of the franchise. "We rely on their good judgment, expertise, and calm demeanour. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death - but now for themselves? We're thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way.



"The last thing I'll say is, I don't think anybody will look at a revolving door in the same way again..."



Reddick added that the concept was unique but he wouldn't go as far calling it a reboot.



"I think reboot is probably too strong of a word, it makes it sound like they're going to change everything, but it's definitely a Final Destination movie," he said. "It's going to be a lot of fun. It's not going feel like cash-grab Final Destination film."