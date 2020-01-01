NEWS Kristen Bell 'proud' of her daughters for emptying piggy bank to donate to charity Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Frozen 2' actress - who has Lincoln, six, and Delta, five, with husband Dax Shepard - and her family have donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry, a charity dedicated to end child hunger and poverty and explained the unusual figure was a result of the youngsters' contributions.



She wrote on Instagram: "NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together.



"The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank," she explained. "I couldn't have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.[heart eye emojis] (sic)"



Kristen and her family are the latest stars to donate to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.



Ciara and Russell Wilson have donated a million meals to their local foodbank, the Seattle Food LifeLine.



The 31-year-old NFL player said in a video shared to the couple's social media pages: "This worldwide pandemic coronavirus is changing the world second by second, minute by minute.



"People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs -- even in Seattle.



"What we've decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we're gonna donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference."



Ciara, 34, added: We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference. Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through."



And Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced earlier this week they would donate $1 million to two organisations representing food banks across the United States and Canada.



The 'Deadpool' star wrote on Instagram: "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families.



"Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.



"If you can give, these orgs need out help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."